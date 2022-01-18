Worthing shop burglary: Two people arrested after search by dog unit

Evidence found by police dogs have led to the arrests of two suspects after a burglary at a shop in Worthing.

Forensics have been seen at Bee Sweet Ice Cream Parlour, in South Farm Road, this morning (Tuesday, January 18). The shop has been taped-off.

The business issued a statement on social media today, confirming there had been a break-in.

Sussex Police has since revealed that two people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A spokesman said: "Police received reports of a break-in at a business in South Farm Road in Broadwater just before 4am, with two suspects spotted fleeing the scene.

"Officers attended to secure the scene and a search of the area by a dog unit uncovered evidence that led to a suspect.

"Less than 90 minutes after the offence, two people from Worthing were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody at this time."

