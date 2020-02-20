Worthing property shut down by police: this is why

A property in Worthing has been shut down by police, and this is why.

Police applied for a full closure order of the property, on Broadwater Street West in Worthing, as it was being used for drug use and anti-social behaviour, Sussex Police said.

The Sussex Police closure order

The order was granted by Worthing Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, February 18 under the Anti Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, which stops anyone from entering the premises for three months.

The closure follows a lengthy period of anti-social behaviour from both the occupant and visitors to the address, police said.

A partial closure on the property last year failed to resolve the issue so police said officers applied to the courts for a full closure.

A police spokesman said: "If anyone has any concerns or information about drug dealing or anti social behaviour, report online or ring 101.

"For advice on anti-social behaviour, please see the Force website here."