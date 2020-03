Police arrested two men and a boy yesterday afternoon (March 24) after a pursuit through Worthing and Lancing.

A washing machine was dropped in front of pursuing officers, but the van was finally stopped on the A27. These pictures show officers and vehicles surrounding the stopped van.

1. Worthing pursuit Officers stopped a car on the A27 near Worthing after a long chase SUS-200325-112323001 Mick Symes Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Worthing pursuit Officers stopped a car on the A27 near Worthing after a long chase SUS-200325-112426001 Mick Symes Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Worthing pursuit Officers stopped a car on the A27 near Worthing after a long chase SUS-200325-112446001 Mick Symes Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Worthing pursuit Officers stopped a car on the A27 near Worthing after a long chase SUS-200325-112456001 Mick Symes Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more