Worthing Pier search: Police 'extremely concerned' for missing woman after huge sea search

Sussex Police has said it is extremely concerned for the welfare of a missing Worthing woman.

A police spokesman said Marion Ray, who goes by the name of Sandra, was last seen at about 5.45pm in Worthing yesterday (March 3).

Police are 'extremely concerned' for Marion 'Sandra' Ray

She is described by police as white, 5ft 10ins, of slight build and with brown shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a long black coat, trousers and brown walking shoes.

An extensive sea search was conducted last night around Worthing Pier, involving two lifeboats from Shoreham and Littlehampton RNLI and a Coastguard helicopter.

Crews eventually stood down at about 11pm.

Inspector Chris Pipkin said: “This is unusual behaviour from Sandra and we and her family are desperate to hear from her.

Emergency services on the scene

“We will be conducting extensive searches assisted by the police helicopter and Coastguards and are urging everyone to keep an eye out for Sandra.

“In particular, we would like to ask everyone travelling on public transport in and around the Worthing area to look out for Sandra and to make contact with us immediately if you see her.”

Please call 999 if you see Sandra. If you have information on where she could be please report online or dial 101 quoting 1032 of 03/03.

Read more as the news of last night's search broke: Helicopter and multiple lifeboats launched to person believed to be in Worthing water

Emergency services on the scene

Worthing Pier: Video footage and pictures from the scene of huge ongoing sea search

Emergency services on the scene