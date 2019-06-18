Worthing pensioner left with body fractures and major bruising after South Downs attack

A Worthing pensioner has been left with major injuries after being attacked while walking his dog on the South Downs.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers are investigating an attack on a 74-year-old dog walker by a cyclist in Worthing.

Police

The spokesman said that at around 5.30pm yesterday (June 17), the 74-year-old local was walking his dog in Honeysuckle Lane, Worthing, when he was attacked by a man riding a bicycle.

The cyclist had sped down the lane, the spokesman said, and attacked the pensioner after he had spoken to him about his speed.

The victim had been taken to Worthing Hospital by his family and is being treated for major bruising to his face and left ribs and for body fractures, police said.

The spokesman said: "Enquiries are continuing and anyone who saw what happened or with any other information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 490 of 18/06."

