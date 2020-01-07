Worthing man throws tiles off roof during two-hour stand-off with police

Emergency services held a two-hour stand-off with a man throwing tiles off a roof in Worthing last night (January 6).

According to Sussex Police, officers were called to a report of a man who had climbed onto the roof of a house in Alverstone Road, Worthing, just after 9pm.

Sussex Police in Alverstone Road, Worthing

The man was said to be in a distressed state, police said, and was throwing tiles from the roof into the road.

Officers were joined by members of West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and closed the road from the junctions with Sugden Road and Ladydell Road while police attempted to negotiate with the man.

He climbed down from the roof just before 11pm, police said, and was detained under the Mental Health Act. The road was then reopened.

The man threw tiles from the roof