Worthing man sent to hospital in 'life-threatening condition'
A man was taken to Worthing hospital in 'life-threatening condition' after reportedly collapsing at 9.30pm yesterday (January 26).
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 11:01 am
Updated
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 11:06 am
Ambulance crews were called to Goring Street, in Worthing, after receiving reports that a man collapsed at approximately 9.30pm yesterday (January 26).
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECamb) confirmed the casualty received 'emergency treatment at the scene' before being taken to hospital.