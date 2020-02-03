Worthing man fled from collision after driving at almost five times the alcohol limit

A Worthing man has been caught driving at over five times the drink drive limit and fleeing a collision.

According to Sussex Police, 47-year-old Paul Hearn, of Pevensey Road in Worthing, was arrested on New Year's Eve on his home road and charged with driving with 104mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

Police

The legal limit is 22mcg per 100ml of breath.

Hearn was also charged with failing to stop after a road traffic collision and two counts of failing to report a road traffic collision, police said.

At Crawley Magistrates' Court on January 2, he was disqualified from driving for 28 months and required to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, according to police.

He was also ordered to pay a £307 fine, £85 in costs and a £90 victim surcharge.