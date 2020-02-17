Worthing man bitten on the arm in attack on train to Durrington

Two people have been attacked on a train between Worthing and Durrington.

According to British Transport Police, officers were called at 1.10am on Saturday morning (February 16), to an assault on board a train.

Police

Two people were reported to have been attacked, with one being bitten. The other victim also sustained injuries.

Images of the bite injury have been circulating on social media after one of the victims shared his experience of the attack.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said officers are liaising with the victims and an investigation is ongoing.