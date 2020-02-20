Worthing dog attack: Pensioner's hand torn open in vicious incident

A pensioner's hand has been torn open in a vicious dog attack in Worthing.

According to Sussex Police, a woman in her seventies was attacked by a white Staffordshire bull terrier in Ashacre Lane at around 1pm on Monday (February 17).

Sussex Police

The bite went through the woman's leather glove, tearing the skin and causing a large wound that required extensive treatment, police said.

A man and a woman were with the dog when the incident happened, and police want to find them.

The dog was described by police as white, with a coloured patch on its right ear and eye and a few other patches on its body.

The man was described by police as white, around 30 years old, 6ft, of slim build and wearing a black puffer jacket with a black beanie hat.

Police described the woman as white, in her early thirties, 5' 8", of slim build with dark hair and wearing a turquoise puffer jacket and dark beanie hat.

A spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have any further information, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 849 of 18/02."