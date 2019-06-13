Worthing classic car owner’s devastation after beloved vehicle smashed by vandals

A classic car owner from Worthing has spoken out on Facebook after vandals trashed his beloved vehicle.

Joe Foxwell from Mendip Road, Worthing, posted pictures of the damage to his Morris Oxford, which had its windows smashed after two bricks and a ceramic pig were thrown at it.

Joe Foxwell from Worthings classic car was damaged by vandals

On a Facebook post which has been liked hundreds of times, he said: “I would like to say thank you to the people who decided to smash the windows on my classic car.

”I want you to know it has really sucked the wind from my sails.

“It's not an expensive car but it is mine, I have worked really hard to be able to get this car, a real dream for me to own one.

But you three have screwed this dream up.”

Joe Foxwell from Worthings classic car was damaged by vandals

He said he reported the incident to police, but they were ‘simply not interested’.

Mr Foxwell said he would not let what happened ‘impact on his depression’, adding: “Sorry you probably didn't know I have bouts of depression, although why would you, I mean you don't know me and I don't know you.

”I have to hope for karma and when it arrives you remember your mindless acts which impact the daily lives of the innocent you seek fun from.”

Witnesses can report the incident to police online or by calling 101.

Joe Foxwell from Worthings classic car was damaged by vandals