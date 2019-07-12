Worthing bricklayer caught drink-driving for second time this year is jailed

A Worthing bricklayer caught drink-driving for the second time this year has been jailed.

Sussex Police said John Lyon, 53, of Leeward Road in Worthing, was disqualified from driving after crashing into another vehicle while almost five times over the legal limit in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on February 27. He had 169mcg of alchohol per 100ml of breath in his system - the legal limit being 35mcg.

John Lyon

He was given an 18-week suspended sentence, said police, and issued with an electronic monitoring tag.

Four months later, on June 25, Lyon was stopped again on the A24 at Dial Post after officers pursued his Vauxhall Vivaro northbound, following reports concerned with his manner of driving, said police.

The incident occurred around 6.55am, said police, after which Lyon failed a roadside breath test and was charged with driving with 89mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and committing a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence order.

Lyon was remanded in custody and, at Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following day (June 26), he was sentenced to a total of 24 weeks in jail, police said.

He was also disqualified from driving for five years from the date of his release, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge, said police.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s dedicated summer campaign ran from 24 June to 7 July. However, officers will still respond to reports of drink and drug-drivers 365 days a year.

"Details of people convicted as part of the campaign will be published on our website.

"If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include the following:

"A minimum 12 month ban;

"An unlimited fine;

"A possible prison sentence;

"A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

"An increase in your car insurance;

"Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

"People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

"If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999."