Worthing beach huts badly damaged by group of vandals

A number of Worthing's picturesque beach huts have been vandalised.

According to Sussex Police, 11 of the huts in West Parade were damaged on Tuesday morning (December 10), some time between 1.30am and 2.10am.

Huts were vandalised on Tuesday morning (December 10)

The damage was caused by a group including a number of men and one woman, police added.

Pictures of the Worthing Borough Council-owned huts were shared on social media in the aftermath and the senseless vandalism was met with condemnation.

A council spokesman confirmed the tenants had been informed and the huts secured ahead of them being repaired 'as soon as practically possible'.

The cost of the repairs would likely not be known until after work had been completed, the spokesman added.

Information on the incident can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 228 or 10/12.

