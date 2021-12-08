Worthing armed police incident: Police issue update after multiple road closures
Police have revealed why armed officers and police dogs were seen at Worthing Railway Station.
A member of the public reported seeing a man with a weapon inside a building on Oxford Road in Worthing, at 2.45pm, Sussex Police said.
Armed officers rushed to the scene and police closed a number of surrounding roads 'to ensure the safety of the public'.
Police said officers 'conducted a search of the premises' but 'nothing of concern was found'.
The railway station were reportedly closed and buses were diverted, whilst the incident was ongoing.
