Armed police were pictured in Littlehampton Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell SUS-211220-080748001

Worthing armed police incident - In pictures

Armed police responded to an incident in Worthing last night (Sunday, December 19).

By Sam Morton
Monday, 20th December 2021, 8:16 am
Updated Monday, 20th December 2021, 8:57 am

Littlehampton Road was reportedly closed whilst officers were at the scene.

Pictures show police using drones to assist the emergency operation.

According to an eye-witness, the police dog unit was also seen in attendance.

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.

