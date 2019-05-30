Woman sexually assaulted in Rustington bus shelter

A woman has been sexually assaulted in a bus shelter in Rustington, according to police.

Sussex Police said officers received an allegation of a woman being sexually assaulted in a bus shelter in Station Road, Rustington between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday, May 14.

Picture: Sussex Police

Officers believe a motorcyclist may have information on the assault. Police described him as a white man with short brown hair.

A spokesman for the force said: "If you witnessed the assault, have information to aid the investigation or you are the motorcyclist we are searching for please report online or call 101 quoting 1481 of 14/05."