Woman raped on seafront in Bognor

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a young woman on Bognor seafront at the weekend, police have confirmed.

Detectives have issued an appeal for any witnesses following the rape of a 19-year old local woman in the early hours of Saturday March 9.

An area of the beach near the pier, and a nearby alleyway, have been forensically examined as part of the police investigation, police said.

Detective Inspector Sally Arbuckle of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Bognor Pier, Sheiks nightclub, Waterloo Square, Nofolk Square, the Peri-Peri kebab shop and the surrounding beach area at any time between 2am and 3.30am on Saturday morning and who saw anything suspicious.

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Noyes.”

The men, aged 27, 25, and 23, are still in custody for interview and further enquiries, according to police.