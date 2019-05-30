Woman knifed in the face in Brighton, man charged

A woman has been knifed in the face in Brighton and a man has been charged.

According to Sussex Police, at about 9pm on Friday, May 25, the 28-year-old local woman was walking home with a female friend along Selsfield Drive, Brighton, near the junction with Lewes Road when she was cut across her cheek with a knife, causing a serious injury needing specialist surgery.

A man has been charged after a woman was knifed in the face in Brighton

Her attacker then ran away south down Lewes Road, police said.

Detective Sergeant Chris Lane said; "At the time of the incident it is believed that a woman with a male child was a short distance away and we are appealing for them or any other witnesses to come forward.

"This incident is believed to arisen from a previous incident at The Level in the city centre at about 5pm on the same day, which involved an altercation between two men.

"Again, we are keen for anyone who witnessed such an incident to come forward."

Anyone who has information that will assist the investigation is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1533 of 24/05.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Ryan Jenson, 33, unemployed, of Bernard Road, Brighton, appeared at Brighton magistrates' court on 27 May charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and with unlawful possession of a knife. he was remanded in custody for trial at Lewes Crown Court for an initial appearance on 17 June.