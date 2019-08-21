Woman banned from Worthing town centre for two years over 'high-value shoplifting'

A woman has been banned from Worthing town centre for two years after a number of high-value shoplifting offences.

Sussex Police said Amy Jones, 27, of no fixed address, was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) by Worthing Magistrates’ Court after it was heard Jones had been convicted of five high-value shoplifting offences since the end of December.

Amy Jones

As part of the order, Jones has been prohibited from behaving or engaging in a manner which causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, using of threatening violence towards any person, being in possession of alcohol in a public place except on licenced premises and from entering Worthing town centre, said the spokesman.

PC Robert Luff of Adur, Worthing and Horsham Prevention Team said: “CBOs are available for persistent and repeat offenders whose criminal, nuisance and/or anti-social behaviour continually impacts on the community.

“I am pleased the court approved the application for a Criminal Behaviour Order against Jones as she has showed little awareness of the impact her actions have had on the businesses and community affected.

“I want to assure the public that we will continue to use anti-social behaviour legislation, as well as criminal powers, to ensure that offenders not only answer for their criminal behaviour, but that they are subject to ongoing restrictions, in order to provide a respite to individuals, businesses or communities.

“I wish to acknowledge the diligent work of the officers and our partner agencies, who without, we would have been unable to obtain the order.”

If anyone sees Jones in Worthing town centre then please contact police either online or by calling 101.