Woman attacked and robbed on East Preston beach

Police are investigating after a woman was attacked on the beach at East Preston.

A police spokesman said at about 1.30pm on Thursday (October 4) the 48-year-old victim was walking along the beach when she was approached by a man who cut the strap of her handbag and stole her purse when it fell to the ground.

She sustained minor cuts during the brief struggle, said police.

Police have described the suspect as white, in his mid-30s, about 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build, with slicked back, black greasy hair and a wearing a dark-coloured boiler suit.

Detective Constable Leigh Rankin said: “As this happened on the beach in an area frequented by dog walkers, this man may well have stood out as someone out of place.

“If you were on the beach that afternoon or if you think you might recognise him, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 594 of 04/10.”

