Woman arrested after seriously injured Littlehampton man found in the street

A woman has been arrested after a Littlehampton man was found lying in the street with serious injuries.

At just after 6am on Thursday (16 January) the 26-year old local man was found by ambulance staff who had been called the street outside flats at the junction of Granville Road and Irvine Road, Littlehampton.

Crime news

He is currently in a serious condition in Worthing Hospital but his injury is not currently assessed as life threatening.

Detective Constable Laura Mitchell said: "At present we are treating this incident as unexplained but suspicious and we are asking anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious or unusual in that area overnight to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 158 of 16/01."

Police said a 48-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, and after being interviewed was released under investigation.

The man and the woman are known to each other, police said.