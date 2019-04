A woman has been arrested after a fight in Littlehampton town centre.

A statement from Sussex Police said: "Police arrested a 29-year-old woman on suspicion of assault after a 30-year-old woman was struck in the face during an altercation in Clifton Road, Littlehampton, at around 5pm on Thursday, April 25.

"The detained woman was later cautioned and released. Both women involved live in Littlehampton and are known to each other."

Sussex Police could not confirm the exact location of the fight.