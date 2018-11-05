Witness appeal after Worthing assault leaves victim with fractured jaw

An assault in Worthing that left a man with a fractured jaw has sparked a police appeal for witnesses.

A police spokesman said the victim, who was a man in his 20s, was walking with a friend to his van in Cross Street at around 9.30am on Friday (November 2).

He was approached by a man as he approached his vehicle, said police, and a verbal and physical altercation occurred. The victim was taken to hospital after suffering a fractured jaw and a broken tooth.

Police have described the suspect as an Asian man in his mid-20s, 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build with a short beard and short dark hair. He is described by police as wearing a khaki green hooded top, dark jeans and trainers.

A 25-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, said police, and was released under investigation.

Anybody who witnessed the assault is asked to report information online or by calling 101 quoting reference 290 of 02/11. Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

