Witness appeal after knifepoint robbery at Durrington Railway Station

British Transport Police have appealed for witnesses after two teenage boys were robbed at knifepoint in Worthing.

According to a transport police spokesman, four men approached the two boys at Durrington Railway Station on Wednesday (September 25) at around 8pm.

They showed the pair a knife, said the spokesman, and threatened to stab one of the victims unless he handed over his phone.

The suspects have been described by transport police as two white men and two mixed race men, all wearing dark tracksuits and around 18 years old.

They are believed to have approached the station from nearby Chesterfield Road, the spokesman added.

Officers believe many people were in the area at time and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the group of men nearby to get in touch with them as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 639 of 25/09/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.