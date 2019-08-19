Wick sex offences arrests: police release investigation update

Sussex Police has given an update about four men arrested in Wick.

According to an eyewitness, forensics teams were seen going in and out of an address in Wick Parade, Littlehampton, on Sunday, August 11, and a police officer was stationed at the door.

Sussex Police

At the time, a Sussex Police spokesman said: “At 5.15am on Sunday (11 August) four men aged 24, 27, 23 and 33, were arrested at an address in Wick Parade, Littlehampton, on suspicion of sexual offences. They are currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

“The investigation is at an early stage and no further information is available at this time.”

But on Monday (August 19), Sussex Police gave an update into the investigation.

A spokesman for the force said: “The four men aged 24, 28, 28 and 33, arrested at an address in Wick Parade, Littlehampton, on 11 August on suspicion of sexual offences have been released from custody.

“The men aged 23 and 27 have been released on police bail until September 8. The men aged 24 and 33 have been released under investigation.

“The investigation involving all four men continues and no further information is available at this time.”