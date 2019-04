A man from Wick has been named and charged by police following a drugs arrest, according to Arun Police.

Raymond Miller, 36, of Blackbourne Chase, Wick, was arrested by police under suspicion of possessing a Class A drug.

According to Arun Police, he has now been charged for possession of a Class A drug.

He will be appearing at Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 16, police said.