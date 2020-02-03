Wick carpenter disqualified for drink-driving

A carpenter from Wick has been disqualified for drink-driving, according to Sussex Police.

Kastytis Bartkus, 29, a carpenter, of White Acre, Wick, was arrested in Felpham Road, Bognor Regis, on 28 December, and charged with driving with 52mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and driving with no insurance.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 28 January, he was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was also ordered to pay a £450 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Bartkus is among 31 motorists who have so far been convicted as part of Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

The campaign – set by the National Police Chief’s Council – ran from 18 December to 1 January inclusive, and led to a total of 110 arrests in Sussex, police said.