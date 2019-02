A doctor at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester was made the victim of racial abuse while at work over the weekend.

Sixty-year-old Gail Heath, from The Green, Chichester has been charged with a racially aggravated public order offence against a doctor at St Richard's Hospital, police have said.

The incident took place on Saturday (Feburary 23) at 9.30am.

Heath is due to appear at Worthing Magistrates on March 26.