West Sussex burglar wanted on recall to prison

A burglar who is wanted on recall to prison could be in Chichester, Bognor Regis or Littlehampton, according to Sussex Police.

Police said Tristram Dean Francis, 36, who was released from prison on licence in February 2019 part way through a 39-month sentence for burglary, is wanted on behalf of the Probation Service for breaching conditions of his release licence.

A spokesman said: "Prior to his sentence, imposed in April 2017, he was living at an address in Selsey and he has family and associates in the Chichester, Bognor and Littlehampton areas.

"Francis is described as white, 5'8", and of slim build with blue eyes.

"Anyone who sees him or has other information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the police on 101 or 999 quoting serial 1040 of 21/12."

