Watch out for fake Argos texts scam

Watch out for these fake Argos texts offering refunds

Police are warning of a new scam in which fraudsters send out fake Argos texts.

These fake text messages purport to be from Argos and claim that you’re owed a refund.

The link in the texts lead to phishing websites designed to steal your personal information, as well as payment details.

Always question unsolicited requests for your personal or financial information in case it’s a scam, police say.

Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text.