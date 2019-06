Bognor residents have been asked to remain vigilant after a persistent door step caller was reported to police last Thursday (June 6).

According to Arun Police, a man was persistent in offering driveway services in the Courtlands Way area of the town at around 4 pm.

In a post on social media, the force wrote: "We would ask that you remain vigilant and never allow anyone to pressure you into agreeing to have work carried out.

"Ask them to leave and if they don't, call the police on 999."