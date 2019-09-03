Wanted man arrested in Worthing and returned to prison Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A Worthing man wanted on recall to prison has been arrested by Sussex Police. A police spokesman said Alex Gilbertson, 42, was arrested by officers in Worthing yesterday afternoon (September 3). Police He had been wanted on recall to prison, the spokesman added. Sussex father charged with murder of eight-week-old baby daughter Worthing man has been missing for almost a week