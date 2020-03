A wanted man from Littlehampton has been arrested.

Billy Vine, 35, unemployed, of no fixed address, was wanted on a court warrant for failing to appear at court, police said.

Sussex Police

He was charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood.

Mr Vine was arrested in Littlehampton on Monday (10 March), and was remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on March 11 charged with both offences, police said.