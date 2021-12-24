Wanted Bognor Regis man arrested in Littlehampton
A man from Bognor Regis, who was wanted for recall to prison, has been arrested today (Friday, December 24).
Friday, 24th December 2021, 3:20 pm
Updated
Friday, 24th December 2021, 3:22 pm
Jack Walters, 27, had been wanted by police in West Sussex for recall to prison for 'breaching the terms of his release licence'.
An appeal for information on his whereabouts had been issued on November 17.
Sussex Police confirmed that he was arrested in Littlehampton on Christmas Eve.
