Waiter charged with drink-driving after car crashed into coach in Worthing

A waiter has been charged with drink-driving after a car crashed into a coach in the early hours of yesterday.

Officers were called at 4.25am yesterday to the junction of Wallave Avenue and Marine Parade.

Police say they were informed that a car had ‘crashed’ into a coach, which was stationary at the time of the incident.

PC Paul House, assisted by Police Dog Vinnie, searched the area and located a man on the seafront at the end of George V Avenue.

Joel Elphick, 21, a waiter, of Golden Avenue, East Preston, has been charged with driving with 72mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

He is due to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 28 September.