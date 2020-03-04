Van ploughs through field of horses after veering off A27 in Worthing

A van has ploughed through a field of horses after leaving the A27 in Worthing.

According to police, at about 10.13pm on Monday (March 2), police were called after a van left the A-road, went through bushes into a field of horses. Images show it collided with a fence. The incident, involving a white Renault Trafic, occurred on the westbound carriageway, close to the junction with Lambleys Lane. Police said officers attended and all three occupants of the vehicle were detained at the scene. No other vehicles were involved. A 26-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, driving with no insurance and driving while disqualified. A 31-year-old man from Bognor was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a vehicle while above the specified drug limit and driving with no insurance. A 32-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and driving with no insurance. He was also arrested for possession of cannabis, for which he received a caution, police said. All three suspects have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The scene of the incident. Picture: Paul Boniface ugc Buy a Photo

