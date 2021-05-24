Urgent search for missing Worthing teenager - call 999 if you see him
Sussex Police are urgently searching for a 15-year-old boy missing from Worthing.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 5:48 pm
Troy Durrant-Glass was last seen in Goring at around 9.30am this morning (May 24), police said, wearing a grey cardigan with red stripes, black trousers and black shoes.
He is described by police as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair and wearing glasses.
It is possible he is travelling by train, police said, or frequenting railway stations in the area.
Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 273 of 24/05.