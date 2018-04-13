UPDATE: Murder investigation launched after bodies found at Worthing house

Police have launched a murder investigation after two bodies were discovered at a house in Worthing.

Officers were called to the address in South Farm Road at 1.51am on Friday (April 13), where a man and a woman were sadly found dead.

A man and a woman were found dead at a house in South Farm Road, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Next of kin have been informed, according to police.

Detective Superintendent Adam Hibbert, of the Sussex and Surrey Major Crime Team, said: “At the present time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the deaths and we would discourage anyone from speculating as to what happened.

“The man, believed to be in his 40s, and the woman, believed to be in her 30s, who were known to each other, have not yet been formally identified. Our thoughts are with their families at this difficult time.

“We are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to please report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Assert.”

