UPDATE: Missing Angmering teenagers believed to be together

Two missing Angmering teenagers are believed to be together, police have said.

Officers are appealing for information on missing Chloe Postlethwaite and Amber Kalliari.

They were last seen in the local area at 4pm on Friday, April 13, police said.

Chloe, who is aged 15, is pictured on the right. She is 5ft 5in, of medium build and has dyed blonde hair with brown roots.

She was last seen wearing black Adidas leggings, black trainers and a pink top.

Amber, also aged 15, is 4ft 8in, of slight build and with very long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black top, black leggings and white Nike trainers.

The pair have links to the Brighton, Bournemouth, Gosport and the Tower Hamlets area of London, police said.

People with information can call the police on 101 quoting reference 1258 of 13/04.