UPDATE: Arrested man released after crash near Littlehampton

A man arrested following a crash near Littlehampton on Saturday has been released under investigation, police have confirmed.

Witnesses are being sought by police following the incident, which left a 22-year-old man with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The single vehicle crash is said to have happened shortly before 6.15pm on Saturday, December 23 on the A284 at Lyminster, near Littlehampton, according to police.

In a statement police said a Renault Clio collided with a tree and the casualty, a passenger in the car, and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

A 24-year-old man from Littlehampton, arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, has since been released under investigation, police added today.

The A284 was closed to traffic between its junctions with Coomes Way and Church Lane, while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Sergeant Huw Watts, of the Surrey and Sussex road policing unit, said: “We want to talk to anyone who may have seen what happened or who noticed the car being driven shortly before it crashed.”

Information can be reported online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Stanford.