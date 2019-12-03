‘Unique’ concert ukulele engraved with Charles Dickens reference is stolen from car in Worthing

Police are appealing for witnesses after a unique concert ukulele was stolen by a thief who broke into a car parked in Worthing over the weekend.

The instrument was taken from a dark grey Volkswagen Golf car parked in Pevensey Road, West Worthing, between 11.30pm on Saturday 30 November and 12.15pm on Sunday 1 December, police said.

Police news

The wooden, stringed instrument bears a distinctive engraving reading ‘Mrs Squeers 2017’ – a reference to the wife of the cruel schoolmaster Wackford Squeers in Charles Dickens’ famous novel, Nicholas Nickleby.

Sergeant Peter Allan, of the local prevention team, said: “In addition to asking for anyone who may have seen any suspicious people or activity in Pevensey Road between the relevant times to come forward, I’d also ask for anyone offered this instrument with its unusual marking to contact police without delay.”

Contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 583 of 01/12.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

SEE MORE: Mud run helps combat stress for Worthing students in their final year at school

Crew ‘attacked by group of young people’ while attending fire in Sussex

Hundreds turn out to hear candidates’ views on climate change ahead of the General Election