‘Unbelievable’ vandals cause £3,000 of damage to Worthing United FC

Vandals have caused more than £3,000 worth of damage to a Worthing football club.

Worthing United FC’s clubhouse in Lyons Way was hit today by intruders in a ‘demoralising’ break-in.

Club chairman Steve Taylor said: “They caused such a mess it’s unbelievable.

“They got oil everywhere, things were thrown through the window.”

Mr Taylor was contacted by groundskeepers who found the damage at 9am today.

When he got in he found wreckage in several of the club’s buildings, including a physiotherapy building that had all four windows broken.

But despite that huge amount of damage, which Mr Taylor said could cost more than £3,000 to repair, the only items taken were cans of Coca-Cola.

Mr Taylor added: “The club hasn’t got that sort of money

“It is very demoralising when you see this. It is just mindless vandalism, they have taken nothing.

“We are a small club, we work hard.”

But with games to play over Christmas there is no time to pause, Mr Taylor said. “The show must go on.”

Did you see what happened or have any information about the break-in? Contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101.

Mr Taylor added that any donations to help the club get back on its feet would be welcome. Members of the public can contact him on 07540 691332.