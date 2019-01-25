'Two or three people' sought after heavy hydraulic 'pickers' are stolen from Arundel construction company

Two hydraulic 'pickers' were stolen from an Arundel-based construction company last week, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said the break-in at the Frank Sandell and Sons site in Chichester, happened between 5.20pm and 8am on Friday and Saturday, January 18-19.

"Two hydraulic 'pickers' were stolen from the rear yard of a building in South Street, Chichester," a police spokesman said.

"The items are heavy and it is believed it would have taken two or three people to lift them and a vehicle to remove them from the site."

In a Facebook post, the Arundel-based company said 'this is happening all too often'.

It added: "These thieves put jobs and project timetables at risk and must be stopped!"

Police asked anyone with any information about the incident to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 299 of 19/01.