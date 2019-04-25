Two men charged after Worthing town centre ‘alleged sexual act’

Two men have been charged following an alleged sexual act in Worthing town centre on Tuesday (April 23).

A Sussex Police spokesman said three men had been arrested on Tuesday evening, one for common assault who was then released with a caution.

The spokesman said: “Two men arrested in Worthing on Tuesday evening (April 23) have been charged in connection with an alleged sexual act carried out in the town centre.

“Richard Dawkins, 49, unemployed, of Northbrook Road, Broadwater, Worthing and James Pannel, 52, unemployed, of Brighton Road, East Worthing, have both been charged with outraging public decency contrary to common law.”

The men have been released on conditional bail to appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on May 10, the spokesman said.