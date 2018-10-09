Two cars 'smashed' in Slindon

A pair of binoculars were stolen after two cars were broken into, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police said the incidents happened between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Sunday, October 7 in Northwood, Slindon.

A police spokesman said: "Sussex Police received reports of the windows of two cars being smashed.

"Nothing was reported as stolen from one of the vehicles and a pair of binoculars was reported as stolen from the second vehicle."

Anyone who noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time or would like to report a similar incident is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting reference 711 of 07/10.

Police also reiterated advice on how to prevent your vehicle from being broken into, which you can read in full here.