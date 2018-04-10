Town council calls for end to ‘rising tide’ of youth crime following stabbings

Littlehampton Town Council has called for an end to youth crime in the town following the double-stabbing which took place last month.

A motion by councillor James Walsh was passed unanimously by the council.

He said: “This council condemns the rise in anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and violence seen in our town centre, seafront and Wick areas over recent months. These have rightly been the focus of several public and private meetings between traders, police and councillors.

“We call on the whole community to cooperate fully with all investigations to help bring to an end this cycle of gang-led violence.”

Dr Walsh called on the county council, Arun District Council’s anti-social behaviour unit, Sussex Police, West Sussex Cabinet Member for Children and Young People Stephen Hillier, Arun Cabinet Member for Community Safety Mike Clayden and MP Nick Gibb to hold a meeting with local councillors to find an ‘end the rising tide of intimidation and crime’.

This comes after a teenager was charged with two stabbings in the town centre, which took place on March 28.