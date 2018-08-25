Tools stolen at Luxor cinema building site

Police have called for witnesses after a number of tools were stolen from the Luxor Cinema building site in Lancing.

Sussex Police said: “At 7am on Friday (August 24) a building site was reported to have been broken into and a number of tools stolen at Station Parade in Lancing.

“Any witnesses are asked to contact police online quoting serial 279 of 24/8.”

According to reports on social media, the tools were worth £4,000.

