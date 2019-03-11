Three arrested after knife-point robbery in Worthing

Arrests have been made after reports of a knife-point robbery in Worthing last night (March 11).

In a tweet from last night, Adur and Worthing police said they were called to a report of a knife-point robbery and three suspects were arrested.

Some of the arrests were made 'unwillingly', said the tweet.

In a separate tweet shortly after, police said they arrested a man in Tarring after receiving reports of a man with a knife.

After help from members of the public, said the tweet, the man was arrested and a 6in knife was found.

It is unclear if the two incidents are related.