This is why the police helicopter was out over Worthing

Two men have been arrested in connection with vehicle break-ins after an extensive search in Worthing.

Sussex Police said officers received a report of two men acting suspiciously in Greyfriars Close, Worthing, at around 11.30pm last night (October 8).

Police

Police searched the area, assisted by the helicopter, and arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and a 33-year-old man on suspicion of vehicle interference, police said.

Prevention Inspector Allan Lowe said: “We would like to praise the members of the public who reported the suspicious behaviour to us and for their assistance with the arrests.

“We have been listening to the concerns in the community and understand the impact this is having on residents. We have been conducting high visibility patrols within the area in a bid to tackle this behaviour.

“Both men remain in custody at this time and our investigation team will be conducting complex actions and enquiries as part of this.

“We must stress that if anyone has been a victim of vehicle crime to report it to us and not just on social media. Without a log on our own police system we cannot investigate these matters fully.”

To report a crime in action please dial 999 or if a crime has already occurred please dial 101 or report online.