This is why police forensic vans were in Worthing town centre yesterday

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm after an incident in Worthing town centre yesterday (July 21).

Sussex Police said officers received a report of an altercation between two local youths in Upper High Street at around 3.30pm.

Officers at the scene

The boys, aged 16 and 17, were both injured and required medical attention, police said, and were arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm.

Police said the pair were believed to be known to each other and there was no information to suggest there was an ongoing risk to the wider community.

A police spokesman said: "Police are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances, and anyone with any information about the incident or those involved is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 902 of 21/07."

